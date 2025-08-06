Centre Opposes SIR Debate Citing Case in SC

New Delhi: The Opposition’s demand for a Parliamentary debate on Bihar’s voter-roll revision was rebuffed by the Modi government on Wednesday, which argued that the matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court and, under House rules, cannot be discussed while pending adjudication. Both Houses were adjourned amid the Opposition’s protest over the intensive revision of electoral rolls (SIR), but the government still managed to pass one Bill in each House. In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge cited past rulings to press the Chair to allow a debate on the SIR exercise, insisting it is of fundamental importance to democracy.

In the Lok Sabha, the Shipping Bill, which broadens ownership eligibility for merchant vessels and provides for inquiries into marine casualties, was approved after a brief discussion, despite ongoing protests demanding a roll-revision debate. Opposition members also urged the Speaker to refer the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill to a joint parliamentary committee.

Meanwhile, in the Upper House, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, intended to simplify and modernise shipping law for exporters, importers, and maritime professionals, was passed, and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Demands for Grants for Manipur for 2025–26.

Responding to the Opposition’s insistence, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that sub judice matters cannot be debated in Parliament and that issues concerning the autonomous Election Commission are likewise beyond Parliament’s purview. He emphasised that all parliamentary discussions must conform to the Constitution and the Lok Sabha’s rules of procedure, noting that the electoral-roll revision in Bihar is currently before the Supreme Court. In the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 35 notices under Rule 267 for failing to meet the rule’s requirements and urged members to use Zero Hour to raise their concerns, only for the House to be adjourned amid continued protests.

In a letter to Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Kharge invoked a July 21, 2023, ruling by the then Rajya Sabha chair, which stated that “this House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction” (the conduct of judges in the discharge of their duties), and that the concept of sub judice is “totally misconceived.” He argued that, as a continuing entity, the Rajya Sabha should honor that ruling and allow a debate on the SIR exercise, which he described as “of fundamental importance to our democracy.”