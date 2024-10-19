Centre nominates Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as NCW chairperson

New Delhi: The Centre has officially nominated Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). The appointment, made under Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, will be for a period of three years or until she reaches the age of 65, whichever comes earlier, a government notification issued on Saturday said.

Rahatkar's tenure will begin immediately. The announcement will be published in the Gazette of India.

In addition to the appointment of Rahatkar, the government has also named new members to the NCW.

Dr. Archana Majumdar has been officially appointed as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) for a tenure of three years, as per a notification from the Ministry of Women and Child Development.