Centre nominates 4 to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Centre has nominated four distinguished people to the Rajya Sabha: former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C. Sadanandan Master, and Delhi-based historian Meenakshi Jain.

In a notification issued late Saturday, the Union home ministry stated that, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate to the Council of States the following persons to fill vacancies caused by the retirement of nominated members: Shri Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, Shri C. Sadanandan Master, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Dr. Meenakshi Jain.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the nominations on Sunday. Praising Ujjwal Nikam’s dedication to the legal profession and to upholding the Constitution, he noted that Nikam “has not only been a successful lawyer but also at the forefront of seeking justice in important cases. During his entire career, he has strengthened constitutional values and ensured that common citizens are treated with dignity. It is heartening that the President has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My best wishes for his parliamentary innings.”

A renowned advocate, Nikam served as government counsel in the Mumbai terror attacks case and was the BJP candidate for Mumbai North Central in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s nomination, the Prime Minister remarked, “Over the years, he has made key contributions to India’s foreign policy and to our G20 Presidency. I am glad the President has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. His unique perspectives will greatly enrich parliamentary proceedings.” Shringla, a 1984-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has served as India’s Ambassador to the United States and Thailand, High Commissioner to Bangladesh, and Chief Coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency in 2023.

Regarding Meenakshi Jain, Modi said, “It is a matter of immense joy that Dr Meenakshi Jain has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. She has distinguished herself as a scholar, researcher and historian. Her work in education, literature, history and political science has significantly enriched academic discourse. Best wishes for her parliamentary tenure.” Jain, a former lecturer at Delhi University’s Gargi College and a Padma Shri awardee, has authored several books on Indian history, civilisation and indigenous education during British rule.

Describing C. Sadanandan Master’s life as “the epitome of courage and refusal to bow to injustice,” the Prime Minister noted, “Violence and intimidation could not deter his spirit for national development. His work as a teacher and social worker is commendable, and he is extremely passionate about youth empowerment. Congratulations to him on his nomination to the Rajya Sabha. Best wishes for his role as an MP.” Sadanandan, a former teacher, was the BJP candidate in Kerala Assembly elections in Kannur district in 2016 and 2021; he famously lost both legs in 1994 after his political allegiance changed.

Under Article 80 of the Constitution, the President may nominate twelve members to the Rajya Sabha from fields such as literature, science, art and social service. Four of these seats were vacant.