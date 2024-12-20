Centre Hikes MSP for Copra Upto Rs 12,100 per quintal

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters that a decision in this regard was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The MSP for 'milling copra' has been increased by Rs 420 to Rs 11,582 per quintal, while for 'ball copra' by Rs 100 to Rs 12,100 per quintal for 2025. The total financial implication would be Rs 855 crore," the minister said.

"Cooperative agencies like National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) will continue to act as central nodal agencies for procurement of copra and de-husked coconut under Price Support Scheme (PSS)," the minister added.

As per the government's official statement, the Centre has increased MSP for milling copra and ball copra from Rs 5250 per quintal and Rs 5500 per quintal for the marketing season 2014 to Rs 11582 per quintal and Rs 12100 per quintal for the marketing season 2025, registering a growth of 121 percent and 120 percent, respectively.

The Centre further said that that a higher MSP will not only ensure better remunerative returns to the coconut growers but also incentivize farmers to expand copra production to meet the growing demand for coconut products both domestically and internationally.