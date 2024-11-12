Centre extends foreign secretary Misri's tenure until July 2026

The Centre on Monday extended the tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri till July 14, 2026, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, assumed charge as India’s Foreign Secretary on July 15.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extension of Misri as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation on November 30 for a tenure up to July 14, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in terms of provisions of FR 56 (d), the order said.

The provisions allow extension in the service of a foreign secretary beyond the date of superannuation in public interest, officials said.







