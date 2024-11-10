Centre earns Rs 650 cr from scrap disposal in cleanliness drive

The Centre earned over ₹650 crore from the disposal of scrap during the recently concluded cleanliness campaign, according to an official statement on Saturday. The special campaigns from 2021 to 2024 generated ₹2,364 crore in revenue from scrap disposal.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted that Special Campaign 4.0, the largest initiative to institutionalise cleanliness and reduce backlog in government offices, achieved significant milestones. The campaign, which ran from October 2-31, 2024, followed a saturation approach inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s directions.

The campaign's success was monitored through a dedicated portal, and government ministries reported a 90-100% completion of targets. Singh encouraged officials to maintain the momentum throughout the year.

Special Campaign 4.0, which concluded on October 31, 2024, also saw innovative practices such as the preservation of the 'Ramayana' manuscript and creating art sculptures from scrap. The evaluation phase will begin on November 14.