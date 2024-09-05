Centre Closely Monitoring AP Flood Situation: Shah

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday that the Central government is closely monitoring the ongoing flood situation in Andhra Pradesh. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a team of experts, led by the additional secretary (disaster management), to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas and provide recommendations for immediate relief.

In a post on social media platform 'X', Shah stated that the expert team will evaluate flood management, reservoir safety, and other critical issues in the state.

The floods have claimed 20 lives so far and have affected 6.44 lakh people, with 42,707 people currently housed in 193 relief camps. Significant damage has been reported across seven districts, including submerged paddy fields and extensive road damage. The government has identified 63,894 families for the distribution of essential supplies. Agricultural crops covering 1.69 lakh hectares and horticultural crops in 18,424 hectares have also been damaged.