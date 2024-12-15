Centre, Chhattisgarh committed to end Naxalism by 2026: Amit Shah

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government were committed to end the menace of Naxalism from the state before March 31, 2026.

When Chhattisgarh becomes free of Naxalism, the entire country will get rid of the menace, Shah said addressing the President's Police Colour Award function at the police parade ground here.

He said the Chhattisgarh police have made a significant achievement in the fight against Naxalism in the last one year.

Shah also hailed the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy for Naxalites and appealed to them to quit violence and join the mainstream.





The President's Colour is not just an award, it is a symbol of service, dedication and sacrifice and it reminds of the countless challenges that police have to deal with, he said.

Shah expressed confidence that the Chhattisgarh police will discharge their responsibilities and will never step back from their duty.





"I am confident that from tomorrow the jawans of Chhattisgarh police will come out with the President's insignia on their uniforms and their morale will increase manifold," Shah said.

"The state leadership, the chief minister, the home minister of the state have taken a pledge and the Government of India is also committed to your pledge. Together, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh before March 31, 2026," he said.

When Chhattisgarh becomes Naxal free, the entire country will get rid of the menace, the Union minister said.

"The Chhattisgarh police have secured a significant achievement in the fight against Naxalism in the last one year...287 Naxalites were neutralised, 1,000 arrested and 837 surrendered in the last one year in the state. The Chhattsigarh police along with various security forces of the country have done the work of putting the last nail in the coffin of Naxalism in the last one year," he said.

For the first time in four decades, the death toll of civilians and security forces in Naxal violence has been brought down to less than 100. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naxalism has been curbed in the entire country in 10 years, Shah said.

The Union minister also appealed to Naxalites to quit violence and join the mainstream.

"I would like to appeal to Naxalites that our state government which has made a very good surrender policy and therefore they should quit violence. They should join the mainstream, move ahead on the path of development and also contribute to the development of Chhattisgarh," he said.�