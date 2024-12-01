Centre Begins Search for New PFRDA Chief as Deepak Mohanty’s Term Nears End



As far as the post of PFRDA chairman is concerned, its role is a vital position with a tenure of five years or until the holder reaches 65 years of age, offering a monthly salary of Rs 5.62 lakh, minus the benefits of housing and vehicle. The ministry of finance has outlined this as it has invited applicants for the post.



The PFRDA regulates the national pension system in the country, subscribed by the government as well as private employees from organised and unorganised sectors. It consists of a chairperson and not more than six members, of whom at least three shall be whole-time members, to be appointed by the government.



As per the eligibility criteria, mentioned in the public notice issued by the department of financial services, applicants must have at least two years of residual service and relevant experience. The post is open to senior government officials, public sector officials, private sector CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and academicians. The last date for applications is December 30," the notice said.



It also said that interested candidates must meet eligibility criteria, including a minimum of two years remaining in service by the application deadline and relevant experience in high-level government or equivalent positions. while the financial sector regulatory appointments search panel, led by the Cabinet secretary, has discretion to recommend non-applicants based on merit.



Apart from the post of PFRDA chief, the government has also invited applications for the posts of both whole-time member (finance) and whole-time member (law) as wwell. The upper age limit for these two positions is 62 years and the last date for submission for application is also December 30.



