Centre asks States to submit ATRs on safety of doctors, healthcare workers by Sept.10

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MH&FW) urged all the States to provide an action taken report (ATR) of the immediate short-term remedial measures initiated and appropriate action taken related to safety and security of doctors and healthcare workers before September 10.



In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries and Director-Generals of Police of all States, the MH&FW Secretary Apurva Chandra highlighted a few crucial points discussed during a meeting held on August 28, 2024.

Most of the State and Union Territories (UTs) informed in the meeting that various actions were already initiated as per the suggestions provided in the letter dated August 23. “It is also heartening to note that some States have initiated additional measures over and above those suggested by the MoHFW. In this regard, all the States and UTs are requested to provide an ATR of the immediate short-term remedial measures already initiated as well as appropriate action taken before September 10,” she said.

The Ministry suggested identification of high-risk establishments, conduct of security audits, focus on high-risk areas, installation of CCTV surveillance with integration with local police, deployment of security personnel and constitution of security committees apart from conducting security checks and bereavement protocols. The Ministry has also underlined the need for patient facilitators and volunteers, social workers and coordinators.