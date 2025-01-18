Centre announces revised Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) Policy for 2024-25

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi on Saturday announced a significant revision in the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) [OMSS(D)] policy for the year 2024-25. This policy aims to enhance food security and ensure efficient distribution of rice to various stakeholders.

The following key decisions have been taken under the revised policy: Fixation of Reserve Price for Rice: The reserve price of rice has been fixed at Rs.2,250 per quintal (Pan-India) for sale to State governments, State government corporations, and community kitchens, without the requirement of participating in e-auctions.

Ethanol Production Support: The reserve price of rice for sale to ethanol distilleries for the production of ethanol has also been fixed at Rs.2,250 per quintal (Pan-India).

These decisions reflect the Central government’s commitment to supporting States in fulfilling their obligations under state schemes, promoting food security, and bolstering ethanol production as part of the national energy strategy.

The Minister urged the States and stakeholder to take full advantage of the revised policy to ensure the welfare of citizens and contribute to the country’s broader developmental goals.