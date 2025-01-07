Centre allots land for Pranab Mukherjee’s memorial

New Delhi:The Centre has earmarked land to set up a memorial for former president Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal (part of the Rajghat precinct) in the national capital. Mukherjee died on August 31, 2020. Former president’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for honouring her father.

“The Competent Authority has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the ‘Rashtriya Smriti’ complex (part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of Late Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India,” the government said in a letter to Sharmistha Mukherjee.

After receiving the letter, Sharmistha Mukherjee sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to thank him for the honour.

Sharing pictures on X of her meeting with Prime Minister, Sharmistha said, “Called on PM Narendra Modi ji to express thanks and gratitude from core of my heart for his governments’ decision to create a memorial for baba. It’s more cherished considering that we didn’t ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by Prime Minister.”

“Baba used to say that state honours shouldn’t be asked for, it should be offered. I’m so grateful that Prime Minister Modi did this to honour babas’ memory. It doesn’t affect baba where he is now- beyond applaud or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy,” Sharmistha Mukherjee added, while sharing the letter sent by the government.