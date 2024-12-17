Center tables 'One Nation, One Election' bill in Lok Sabha

One Nation, One Election Bill was Tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Arjun Ram Meghwal.

However, the bill was instantly opposed by Manish Tewari of Congress, stating that the proposal was "beyond the legislative competence of this House." He also demanded the withdrawal of the bill.

Dharmendra Yadav from the Samajwadi Party also opposed the bill and stated, "I agree with Manish ji. The makers of the Constitution prepared the federal structure. Those who are unable to hold eight assemblies together talk about One Nation One Election. I strongly oppose this bill."