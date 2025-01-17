Cement Factory Tragedy in Odisha: Search continues for 3 workers, 64 rescued

Bhubaneswar: A devastating incident at the Dalmia Cement plant in Rajgangpur, Sundargarh district, has left three workers trapped under debris following the collapse of a coal hopper on Thursday night. While 64 workers have been successfully rescued, the search for the remaining individuals is ongoing.

The mishap occurred when the coal hopper—a massive structure used to store large amounts of coal before its transfer to boilers—gave way, burying workers under tons of debris. Authorities have identified the missing workers as Susant Rout, Dasaratha Patra, and Ranjit Bhol. Rescue teams, comprising six fire brigade units and multiple cranes, are working tirelessly to locate and safely extract the trapped individuals.

“So far, 64 workers have been rescued, but three remain unaccounted for. Efforts are ongoing, and we are doing everything possible to ensure their safe recovery,” Rajgangpur tehsildar Jagabandhu Mallick.

Western Range DIG Brijesh Rai added, “Firefighter teams and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) units are on site, working in tandem. The collapse of the iron structure has made the operation challenging, but we are determined to rescue the remaining workers.”

Senior officials, including the Superintendent of Police, tehsildar, and additional law enforcement personnel, are supervising the rescue efforts. The urgency of the situation has drawn significant attention, with family members and colleagues of the missing workers gathering outside the plant, demanding updates and assurances.

In response to the tragedy, the company has temporarily closed its gates and assured full cooperation with rescue teams. An internal investigation into the cause of the collapse has been initiated, and a review of safety protocols is underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of our workers. We are committed to supporting the rescue operation and addressing any lapses that may have contributed to this unfortunate incident,” a company spokesperson stated.

The community’s hopes remain high as rescue teams race against time to save the trapped workers. Meanwhile, questions about the plant’s safety measures and accountability loom large, leaving families and the public eager for answers.