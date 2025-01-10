Celebrity Poet Amaan Haider Embarks on a Lyrical Journey from Dubai to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Amid the bustling crowd of thousands of delegates at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at Janata Maidan, television crews eagerly follow a tall, handsome figure, hoping to capture his enchanting voice. True to form, Haider Amaan Haider, the renowned Indian poet based in Dubai, never disappoints. With a warm smile and unwavering patience, he engages in interviews, many of which take the form of poetry.

Amaan, who has earned fame as a celebrated poet, has quickly become the media's darling. Within just three days, he has won the hearts of Odisha's people, leaving a lasting impact with his lyrical talent.

“Since my arrival in Bhubaneswar three days ago, both Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and locals have been asking me to compose and recite shayaris inspired by the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas theme. For the first two days, I promised them that I wouldn't disappoint. I would compose these shayaris when I felt a natural, spontaneous outpouring from my heart,” he shared.

When asked to describe his impressions of Odisha, Amaan, who also known in the name of Amaan Haider, spoke with genuine admiration. “It feels like a beautiful village that captivates every guest,” he said. The poet in him instantly rose to praise the state, reciting the lines:

"Mere gaon mein aajao, ujala hi ujala hai,

Yahan jab raat aati hai to jugnu chhod jaata hai."

(Come to my village, it's filled with light everywhere. When night falls, fireflies leave behind their glow.)

In a heartfelt tribute to the security personnel stationed at the venue, Amaan recited:

"Hind ke sainik itne baahadur hain, sun lo…

Ye dushman ko dhool chhataae karte hain.

Hindi ki mitti zehan aur dil mein rahti hai,

Isko hum maathay mein lagaai karte hain."

(Indian soldiers are so brave, listen... they make the enemy taste defeat. The soil of India, which resides in our hearts, is something we proudly carry on our foreheads.)

Amaan, who is the first non-Arabic poet to receive the UAE’s prestigious Golden Visa, also shared a powerful message with the audience. He believes that instead of traditional greetings like "Salaam" or "Namaskar," every Indian should greet others with a resounding “Jai Hind” to reinvigorate the spirit of patriotism.

Originally from Uttarakhand, Amaan Haider now heads corporate affairs in VFS Global, one of the world’s largest outsourcing company, is attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas for the fifth time. He sees the event as one of the most important platforms to reconnect with his roots, and he is committed to attending such gatherings in the future.