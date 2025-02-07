Celebrities targeted for publicity, says Sonu Sood

A court in Punjab issued an arrest warrant against actor Sonu Sood in an alleged Rs 10 lakh fraud case.

According to reports, Sonu Sood was summoned to court to testify but failed to appear, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

On the outset, Sonu Sood's lawyer has already responded.



Sonu Sood responded, stating,"We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation. Our lawyers have responded and on 10th February 2025 we will give a statement that clarifies our non involvement in the matter.”

“We are neither brand ambassadors nor are we associated in any way. This is just for unnecessary media attention to grab eyeballs. It is sad that celebs become soft targets. We will take strict action in this matter,” he added

Actor Sonu Sood has yet not issued an official statement in this regard.

Why was an ‘arrest warrant’ issued against actor Sonu Sood?

A court in Punjab issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in connection with an alleged fraud case. The warrant was issued by Ludhiana Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur.

As reported in media, the case involves an alleged fraud of Rs 10 lakh, filed by Ludhiana-based Advocate Rajesh Khanna against one Mohit Shukla, in which he claimed he was lured into investing in a fake Rijika Coin.

Sonu Sood was summoned to testify but failed to appear Leading to issuance of the arrest warrant.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 10.