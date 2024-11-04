CBSE to open office in Tripura after affiliated schools' dismal performance in board exams

Agartala: The CBSE will open a sub-regional office in Agartala amid outrage over the dismal performance of state-run schools affiliated to it in board examinations, an official said on Monday.

After the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018, 125 state-run schools were rechristened as Vidyajyoti Schools, and the CBSE's English-medium curriculum was introduced.

This year, while 61 per cent of students of these schools cleared the CBSE class 10 examinations, 59 per cent of students were successful in the class 12 exams.

The medium of education in these schools was earlier Bengali, and they used to function under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).

The state government will allocate suitable land for the CBSE office to strengthen educational infrastructure in the state, Education Department's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhijit Samajpati said.

The office will operate temporarily from a building of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, he said. The sub-regional office will provide various services to the CBSE-affiliated schools, including admission assistance, subject corrections, student record updates, exam centre coordination, mark sheet corrections, grievance redressal and teacher training facilitation, Samajpati said.

"It will also work closely with state education bodies and other regional educational institutions to support smooth operations of the examination process and student development activities. This initiative will foster a stronger educational environment and expand learning opportunities for students throughout the state," he said.

Following the poor results, the opposition has been alleging that the government was playing with the future of thousands of students, who studied in Bengali-medium schools till class 8 and were forced to appear in the board examinations in English, which resulted in the disaster.