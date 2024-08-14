CBI team to investigate doctor murder case reaches Kolkata

Kolkata: A team of senior CBI officers reached Kolkata on Wednesday morning to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital in West Bengal, sources at the central agency said.



The CBI team, which comprises medical and forensic experts, will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's seminar hall where the body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9, they said. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the central agency.

A source in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that the agency has filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.

"Today, our officers will seek the call details of the deceased woman and those on duty on that day. They may submit the FIR in a local court," another central agency source said. The CBI may take Sanjay Roy, who was arrested by Kolkata Police in connection with the case, into its custody during the day, he said.

Two CBI officers on Tuesday evening went to the Tala Police Station here and took documents related to the Kolkata Police's investigation. The court directed the city police to hand over the case diary to the central probe agency by this evening, and all other documents by 10 am on Wednesday.