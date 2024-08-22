CBI Seeks Polygraph Test for Dr Ghosh in Kolkata Rape Case

KOLKATA: The CBI has appealed a city court for permission to conduct a polygraph test of former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh and five others in connection with the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty young doctor.



Apart from Dr Ghosh, the rest are four junior doctors and a close aide of Sanjoy Roy, the accused civic police volunteer of the Kolkata Police who was arrested earlier in the case and has been in police custody. The central agency has already obtained the court's nod for the same test on Sanjoy.

On Thursday afternoon, a CBI team took Dr Ghosh and the four junior doctors to Sealdah Court from its office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake for their consent to the test and filed a prayer. Dr Ghosh has already faced questioning by the CBI for the seventh time in the case.

On Wednesday night, a CBI team searched the car of Dr Ghosh and grilled his driver also for evidence. Meanwhile, BJP took out a protest rally to gherao Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the state health department in Salt Lake on Thursday. The police however stopped their march.

Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Rajya Sabha MP Shameek Bhattacharya and many leaders courtef arrest for violating the law and order. Mr Adhikari demanded resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the high-profile case.

Trinamul Congress leader Kunal Ghosh mocked the BJP agitation, saying, “They boarded the police bus as if they were going for a trip to Mandarmoni. When the CBI is probing the case, why did they demonstrate near Swasthya Bhavan?”



