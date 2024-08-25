CBI Raids in Graft Probe at RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata: The CBI on Sunday conducted a marathon raid at the houses of two former key officials of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) and several others in connection with the financial misappropriation that the Calcutta High Court had ordered for a probe at the state-run facility.

The two key figures are Dr Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal, and Dr Sanjay Vashisth, former medical superintendent-cum-vice principal (MSVP) of RGKMCH. Both faced questioning by the anti-corruption branch officers of the CBI, according to sources.

At around 6.50 am, the investigators with the central forces visited the palatial house of Dr Ghosh in Beliaghata in the northern parts of the city. They however had to wait for over an hour for entry as Dr Ghosh was yet to wake up. Later, the CBI team was allowed to search the house. Dr Ghosh, who was present, was grilled.

The raid and search continued beyond afternoon. Meanwhile, another CBI team turned up at the flat of Dr Vashisth at an upscale housing complex in Entally of central Kolkata. In the afternoon, they took him to another flat, owned by him, in Tala of north Kolkata for a raid and search.

Among others who faced raids were Debasis Shome and Biplab Singha. Dr Shome is the demonstrator at the forensic medicine department of RGKMCH. He is also known to be close to Dr Ghosh. His house at Kestopur was searched by the CBI. Dr Shome was taken to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in south Kolkata for questioning.

On the other hand, Mr Singha is a medical equipment supplier. His house in Howrah was raided. Apart from these two, the CBI searched the houses of a cafe owner on JK Ghosh Road in Belgachhia and Chandan Louho, a businessman in Tala area. The administrative building at RGKMCH was also searched by a separate CBI team in presence of new principal of the hospital Dr Manas Kumar Bandopadhyay and new MSVP Dr Saptarshi Chatterjee.