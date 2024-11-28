CBI, NIA brings wanted terrorist to India from Rwanda

New Delhi: The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closely coordinated with NIA and INTERPOL National Central Bureau - Kigali for return to India from Rwanda of Salman Rehman Khan, wanted by NIA for terror related offences.

The NIA had registered case - RC28/2023/NIA/DLI related to offences of criminal conspiracy, being member of a terrorist organisation and providing support to a terrorist organisation and offences relating to Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

Khan being a member of internationally proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) had assisted in providing of arms, ammunition and explosives to further terrorist activities in Bengaluru city. A FIR 149/2023 was also registered in Hebbal Police Station, Bengaluru city.

The CBI on request of NIA had got Red Notice issued against him from INTERPOL and was circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminal. He was subsequently geolocated in the Rwanda with close assistance from INTERPOL National Central Bureau - Kigali. He was returned to India on Thursday by a security team from NIA.

Recently Barkat Ali Khan, Red Notice subject wanted by CBI in RC 1 (S) 2012CBI/SCB/Mumbai was geolocated in Saudi Arabia through INTERPOL channels and brought back by a CBI security team from Saudi Arabia on November 14, 2024. He is wanted for offences of rioting and use of explosive substances. The CBI had got Red Notice published on the subject by INTERPOL.

The CBI had also coordinated return of Raihan Arabikkalalarikkal, Red Notice subject is wanted in Case Crime No. 331/2022 of Mannarkkad police station at Pattambi, Kerala for committing rape and sexual offences against a minor.

The CBI got Red Notice published against the subject on request of Kerala police. He was geolocated in Saudi Arabia through assistance of INTERPOL National Central Bureau - Riyadh. Subsequently, a Kerala police security team travelled to Saudi Arabia and returned with him on November 10, 2024.

The CBI as National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India coordinates closely with all Law Enforcement Agencies(LEAs) in India for cooperation over INTERPOL channels. Since, 2021, as many as 100 wanted criminals including 26 this year, have been returned to India through coordination via INTERPOL channels.