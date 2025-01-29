CBI Nears Completion of RGKMCH Probe, Trial to Begin Soon

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday that the trial in another case linked to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) i.e. financial irregularities, would start soon as its probe has neared completion.

The CBI also submitted a status report, containing an outline of its probe, to Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of the HC during the hearing into a petition filed by former RGKMCH deputy superintendent Akhtar Ali.





Former RGKMCH principal Sandip Ghosh and four others including his aides were arrested by the CBI earlier for their role in the case. All the five have been lodged in judicial custody. They were chargesheeted by the CBI on November 29. The CBI told the judge that it has received a nod from the state government to prosecute Dr Ghosh, the prime accused, in the case. The judge then asked the CBI to frame charges within seven days for trial in the case.On the other hand, another central agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had also started a probe in the same case, faced heat from the HC for its slow progress in its investigation. Justice Ghosh expressed his anguish over the ED’s lethargy and directed it to finish its probe.