CBI Grills Two Suspended Doctors in RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case

Kolkata: Two suspended doctors, close to Trinamul Congress, were summoned and grilled by the CBI at its office in CGO Complex of Salt Lake beyond midnight of Saturday in the brutal rape and murder of an-duty female doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH).

They are Birupaksha Biswas and Avik Dey, known to be close aides of arrested former principal of RGKMCH Sandip Ghosh. Both of them were earlier posted at Burdwan Medical College but were present at the crime scene in the seminar hall of RGKMCH on August 9.

CBI wanted to know about their purpose there. Both were allowed to go after 1.30 am following their questioning and recording of their statements. They were however summoned on Sunday again. Dr Biswas turned up in the morning.

Meanwhile, a junior doctor of RGKMCH Sourav Pal was summoned and questioned by the CBI during the day. He also faced questioning on Saturday. On the other hand, a cop in the rank of a sub inspector of the Tala police station also appeared before the CBI and handed over some official documents.