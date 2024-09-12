CBI grills TMC MLA into doctor's rape, murder

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Serampore Trinamul Congress MLA Sudipto Roy, also a doctor, on Thursday into the brutal rape and murder of an-duty lady doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) on August 9.



Dr Roy is the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity of RGKMCH. He runs a private nursing home near his residence at Sinthi in northern parts of the city. The TMC MLA was present at RGKMCH after the post graduate trainee's body was found at the seminar hall.

The CBI officers questioned Dr Roy and also searched his house and nursing home for some hours in the afternoon. They wanted to know from him about his visit to RGKMCH after the brutal crime, according to sources. The CBI team left his address after recording his statement.