CBI grills TMC MLA in R G Kar doctor's rape, murder case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned and questioned Panihati Trinamul Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh for seven hours on Monday in the brutal rape and murder of an-duty female doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH).



Mr Ghosh was seen present at RGKMCH on August 9 and also a day after the crime. He is alleged to have played an instrumental role in the cremation of the victim's body in a hurry after the post-mortem.

His appearance came after Dr Apurba Biswas of the forensic department was questioned by the CBI. Dr Biswas had alleged that he faced pressure to conduct the post-mortem fast for the cremation of the body.

While leaving the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake after facing questioning, Mr Ghosh said, “I went there as a local legislator to discharge my moral responsibility. The deceased was from my area. I appeared before the CBI on an appointment.”

He added, “They had many things to know. I also had to tell them. I can't share them here now.” Meanwhile, a city court extended the jail custody of former principal of RGKMCH Dr Sandip Ghosh and three others by two more weeks in the corruption case in which they were arrested by the CBI.

The quartet was produced before a CBI judge, Sujit Jha, at the Alipore Court during the day. CBI counsel alleged that 18 devices including mobile, laptop seized in the case were cloned and have been under examination. The judge later sent the four accused to jail custody till October 7.