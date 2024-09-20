CBI Files Second Charge- Sheet in NEET-2024 Question Paper Leak Case against Six Persons

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a second charge-sheet in connection with the NEET UG 2024 question paper theft case, before the Special Court for CBI cases in Patna against six accused.



The charge-sheet has been submitted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 109 (Abetment), Section 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust), Section 420 (Cheating), Section 380 (Theft), Section 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence), and Section 411 (Dishonestly Receiving Stolen Property). Additionally, substantive charges have been invoked under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

The charge-sheet was filed against the Oasis School’s Principal who was appointed as the City Coordinator and the Vice-Principal who was appointed as the Centre Superintendent by NTA for conduct of NEET UG-2024 examination.

This second charge-sheet has been filed against the six accused - Baldev Kumar alias Chintu, Sunny Kumar, Dr. Ahsanul Haque, who was the Principal of Oasis School in Hazaribagh and NEET exam City Coordinator of Hazaribagh, Md. Imtiyaz Alam, who was the Vice-Principal of Oasis School and Center Superintendent, Jamaluddin alias Jamal, a Reporter of a newspaper in Hazaribagh and Aman Kumar Singh.

The CBI had earlier filed the first charge-sheet against 13 accused on August 1, 2024.

The investigation has revealed that Dr. Ahsanul Haque along with Imtiyaz Alam conspired with other accused to steal the NEET UG question paper. So far, a total of 48 individuals have been arrested in connection with this NEET Paper leak case.

The CBI has also identified the beneficiary candidates of this paper leak and has shared their details with the National Testing Agency for necessary action. Investigation with regard to remaining arrested accused and further investigation with regard to other aspects is continuing.