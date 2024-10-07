CBI Files Chargesheet in Rape and Murder of Doctor at RG Medical College

�Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted its first chargesheet at a city court on Monday into the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty lady doctor in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) which had sparked a mass uproar across West Bengal and beyond.



In the chargesheet of 45 pages filed before the additional chief judicial magistrate of the Sealdah Court, the CBI stated that Sanjoy Roy, the arrested civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, had alone raped and then murdered the young post graduate trainee at the seminar hall of RGKMCH early on August 9.

The accused, who was posted at the police outpost of RGKMCH and later underwent a polygraph test by the CBI but refused to give his consent to narco analysis test, was in a drunken state then, according to the CBI.

The chargesheet further revealed that the CCTV footage showed Sanjoy entering the seminar hall at around 4 am on August 9 and leaving after half an hour. It also mentioned that 16 external and nine internal injuries were found on the victim's body and Sanjoy tried to mislead the CBI officers during his questioning.

The blood and tissue found from the victim’s nails also matched with Sanjoy’s DNA. The chargesheet came 58 days after the gruesome crime, sources claimed. It however did not evoke positive response from the junior doctors who have been on an indefinite hunger strike at Esplanade in the heart of the city seeking justice for the victim and fulfilment of promises by the Mamata Banerjee government to them.

Debasis Haldar, one of the junior doctor, said, “This is a primary chargesheet of the CBI. So it is not possible for us to make any comment on it. We will consult our lawyers and then react to it.”