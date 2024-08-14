CBI Custody for Accused in Kolkata Doctor’s Rape, Murder

Kolkata: Launching its probe into the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty lady doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the CBI took the lone arrested accused, Sanjoy Roy, into its custody from the Kolkata Police on Wednesday.

In the morning, the cops handed over the accused civic police volunteer to the CBI at its office in CGO Complex of Salt Lake. Later a CBI team, which comprises officers from the agency headquarters, left for ESI Hospital at Joka with him for his medical examination.

But an ongoing protest by the junior doctors over the same incident forced the CBI team to change its plan midway. The investigators took Sanjoy to Command Hospital of the Indian Army in Alipore where the test could not be conducted.

Later, the accused underwent the test at BR Singh Hospital of the Eastern Railway at Sealdah. In the afternoon, a CBI team and CFSL experts visited RGKMCH and inspected the seminar hall where the crime took place last week.

They were accompanied by the Central forces jawans. The inspection took place amid the agitation of the junior doctors who shouted, “We want justice,” at the CBI team. Meanwhile a doctor of RGKMCH, for the first time, shared his experience of visiting the hall after the crime in the wee hours of August 9.

Arunava Dutta Choudhury, who is the head of a pulmonary medicine department, also revealed that he did not give permission to suddenly break a portion of the wall of the hall for reconstruction which appeared to many an attempt by the authorities to destroy evidence.

Incidentally, the victim was posted and working under him. Dr Dutta Choudhury said, “I couldn't have a look at the scene. After hearing everything, I also couldn't walk up to the body.”

On the wall break, Dr Dutta Choudhury said, “There was a plan for reconstruction of the hall. But I didn't get an order for how to go ahead with the work. Later a meeting was convened to discuss the plan. But I didn't give the order to start the work. Such orders come from principal and medical superintendent cum vice principal.”

Interestingly, principal Dr Sandip Ghosh and MSVP Dr Sanjay Vashisth of RGKMCH were transferred by the state health department later for their dereliction of duty over the rape and murder of the lady postgraduate trainee.