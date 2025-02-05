CBI court to start framing charges in RGKMCH Graft Case from today

Kolkata: A special CBI court has ordered that the process of framing of charges against the five accused would start on Wednesday into the graft case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH). A CBI judge of the Alipore Court passed the direction on Tuesday.

The five accused are Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RGKMCH and his bodyguard Afsar Ali, two private contractors, Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra and a junior doctor Ashish Pandey. All of them have been chargesheeted and lodged in jail custody following their arrest.

They are expected to seek relief when the hearing into the framing of charges begins. The same CBI court had recently ordered “showcause” to the central agency for its failure to inform about the permission, received from the West Bengal government, to frame charges on Dr Ghosh in the case against him.

Dr Ghosh, who was also arrested for destruction of evidence in the main case, ie rape and murder of an-duty female doctor on August 9, is yet to face any chargesheet from the CBI. He was earlier granted bail by the Sealdah Court but has been behind bars in the second case.