CBI Conducts Searches at 6 Locations in Tamil Nadu in Bribe Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches on the residential premises of an accused at Chennai, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in an on-going investigation of a case of bribery leading to recovery of Rs. 27 lakh in cash and incriminating devices and documents.

The CBI had registered a case on October 25, 2024 against half a dozen persons including the then Senior Deputy Director of Research (P&R Cell), Traffic Department, Chennai Port Trust Authority, and five private persons including, proprietor, two working partners, Signing Authority Mediator and Mediator of a private company.

The case was booked based on a complaint of Chief Vigilance Officer, Chennai Port Trust Authority, Chennai and findings of Preliminary Enquiry conducted by CBI.

It was alleged in the complaint that the Senior Deputy Director during the year 2019 and 2020 demanded and obtained illegal gratification of Rs.70 lakh as commission for awarding tender for four tugs with spares and ‘Annam’ (Oil Recovery Vessel) from the company proprietor.

It was further alleged that the Senior Deputy Director issued a fake order purportedly issued by Chennai Port Trust authorities. Further investigation into these matters is in progress.