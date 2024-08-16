CBI calls 5 doctors for grilling; 3 face questions

KOLKATA: The CBI summoned five doctors and some junior doctors of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) for questioning in the case of rape and murder of an on-duty doctor early on August 9. Of these, three were grilled on Thursday.

A CBI team went to Sodepur area in North 24 Parganas and spoke to the family members of the victim. According to sources, the central agency has prepared a list of persons to be questioned in the coming days, including former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh who was accused by the junior doctors of trying to shelter the accused.

Those questioned on Thursday were former medical superintendent-cum-vice principal Dr Sanjay Vashisth, head of the pulmonary medicine department Dr Arunabha Dutta Choudhury and a professor of forensic medicine department.

They appeared at the CBI office in CGO Complex of Salt Lake after getting the summons. They were allowed to go after their statements were recorded. Similarly, the junior doctors also faced questions of the investigators. All of them were allowed to go later.

The CBI also questioned a cop during the day in the same case: Abhijit Mondal, officer-in-charge of the Tala police station which covers the RGKMCH. Mondal handed over some documents to the CBI.