CBI Books Bribe Case against Yantra India Limited Official

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Gaurav Kushwaha, who is works manager of Jabalpur’s Yantra India Limited on allegations that he demanded a bribe of Rs.1 lakh from complainant’s for signing the Work Completion Certificate (WCC).



The case was registered on the basis of recent communications of Director Vigilance, Yantra India Limited, Nagpur, regarding a complaint submitted by a Proprietor of a Jabalpur based private service agency, against the works manager on demand of alleged bribe.

The proprietor was allegedly awarded a contract to provide 12 firemen and half a dozen fire engine drivers to Grey Iron Foundry, Jabalpur through a letter addressed to Yantra India Limited Head Quarter, Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, Wadi, Nagpur in August 2023.

The complainant alleged that he did not receive the Work Completion Certificate for June 2023. Further, he allegedly submitted bills for April, May and June 2023 amounting to Rs.16 lakh. It was alleged that the works manager was deliberately not signing on the WCC and started demanding money.

The demand for a bribe by the works manager complainant’s son on Whatsapp call, was allegedly video recorded. Searches are being conducted by CBI on Thursday at the residential and official premises of the accused at Jabalpur which has so far led to recovery of various incriminating documents.