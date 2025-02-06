CBI arrests wanted culprit from Bengaluru in Gorkha leader murder

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an absconding accused from Bengaluru on Thursday in the murder of Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League (ABGL) president Madan Tamang in Darjeeling in May of 2010.

The culprit, Puran Bahadur Rai, was caught from Bommasandra at Maruthi Nagar in Jigani. An warrant was pending against him. He was eluding the CBI since 2017.

“To hide himself from the process of law, Puran Rai had shifted base from Darjeeling to Bangalore,” the CBI said. The accused has been chargesheeted in the case and has not been attending the trial proceedings since 2017.

The Chief Judge of the City Sessions Court in Kolkata had issued a proclamation against him on April 3 in 2017 but he failed to appear before the trial court.

The court again issued an open ended warrant against Puran on November 20 last year. Since then the CBI was hunting for him. He will be produced before the court.