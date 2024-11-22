CBI arrests inspector, middleman for taking bribe

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an inspector of the Central Bureau of Narcotics posted in Rajasthan and a middleman for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs three lakh for disposal of a case against a medic and his clinic, officials said on Friday.

Inspector Adarsh Yogi posted at Chittorgarh had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from the medic for disposal of a case against him and his clinic, they said.

The demand was later brought down to Rs three lakh which was to be paid to a middleman Keshav, the officials said. The medic approached the CBI with a complaint where the primary allegations were verified and a trap operation was planned, they said. The CBI arrested Keshav red-handed taking the bribe of Rs three lakh on behalf of the inspector from the complainant during the trap, the officials said. The agency also arrested Yogi in connection with the case, they said. The CBI conducted searches at the premises of arrested accused in Chittorgarh and Bikaner during which several incriminating documents were found, the agency spokesperson said.



