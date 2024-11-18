CBI arrests former chairman of Chattisgarh PSC in bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested former chairman of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Taman Singh Sonwani for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 45 lakh from the director of a Raipur-based steel company for ensuring selection of latter's son and daughter-in-law as deputy collectors, officials said Monday. The agency has also arrested Shravan Kumar Goyal, director of Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd, who had allegedly paid bribes through Gramin Vikas Samiti where Sonwani's relatives were members in two installments of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, they said.

It is alleged that the bribe was meant for the selection of Goyal's son Sashank and daughter-in-law Bhumika Kataria as deputy collectors in Chattisgarh Public Service Commission examination.



