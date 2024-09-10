CBI Arrests 3 Public Servants Including Customs DC and 2 Private Persons in Bribe Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three public servants including a Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Customs, a Superintendent and an Official of Inland Container Depot (ICD) Tughlakabad in Delhi and two other private persons including a Customs House Agent (CHA) and an employee of Delhi-based private firm, in a case related to demanding and accepting bribes for showing undue favors to a Mumbai-based private firm.



A case was registered by CBI on September 6, 2024 against seven accused including Customs DC Om Prakash Bisht, Superintendent Amit Kumar and ICD official, four private persons including CHA Ashok Yadav of Delhi based firm and unknown others on allegations that accused public servants were demanding and accepting illegal gratification in lieu of imposing reduced penalty on the Mumbai based firm.

It was also alleged that accused public servants in connivance with each other were in the habit of demanding and accepting bribes from various private parties for clearing the pending matters related to import or export consignments and custom bonds in conspiracy with private persons including said CHA.

It was further alleged that the ICD official and Customs DC were in regular touch with accused CHA and accused employee of Delhi based firm for according customs clearance for consignments and were collecting illegal gratification from various private parties. The bribe money was, allegedly, taken by the ICD official in his bank account and thereafter delivered to DC.

Further, it was alleged that on September 9, the CHA contacted the DC and asked him to impose minimum penalties on bills of the Mumbai based firm. The DC assured him that he would impose penalties of Rs. 70,000 and for this he demanded a bribe from CHA. ICD official contacted accused CHA and confirmed that DC has imposed a penalty of Rs. 70,000 on the consignment and asked for delivery of the bribe amount at the earliest.

It was also alleged that on September 3, the employee of Mumbai based firm contacted CHA and informed that payment of bribe would be handed over to him at Delhi for further delivery to the DC and Superintendent.

Five days ago, the CHA allegedly collected the bribe amount and delivered a bribe amount of Rs.50,000 to the Superintendent through an employee of Delhi based firm at ICD, Tughlakabad. It was also alleged that the CHA would be delivering the rest of the amount to the DC as a bribe the next day at his office at ICD, Tughlakabad.

The CBI laid a trap and apprehended the DC, ICD officials and CHA during exchange of illegal gratification of Rs.72,000. The arrested persons accused were produced before the Competent Court of Special Judge for CBI Cases, Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi and were remanded to police custody till September 14.

Searches were also conducted at nine locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Faridabad, Gurugram, Raigarh and Kinnaur (HP) belonging to the accused persons leading to recovery of incriminating documents and cash amounting to Rs. 19.25 lakh approximately.