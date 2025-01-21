Catholic body condemns attack on 75-year-old church in Assam

The choir of CSI Centenary Wesley Church, Ramkote, on Tuesday night, all dressed in Christmas colours and their masks. (Image: DC) The choir of CSI Centenary Wesley Church, Ramkote, on Tuesday night, all dressed in Christmas colours and their masks. (Image: DC)

Guwahati: The Catholic Association of Shillong Archdiocese has expressed grief and strongly condemned the alleged arson attack on a 75-year-old Catholic Church in Ambagaon in Udalguri district of Assam.

In a statement issued, the Association on Tuesday described the incident as a serious affront to the values of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence. “This appalling incident strikes at the heart of shared values of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence,” the statement read.

“A church is far more than a structure—it is a sacred space for prayer, solace, and community. The desecration of this holy site is not only a grave injustice to the Catholic community but also a blow to the principles of unity and respect that bind our diverse society together,” the Catholic Association said.

The Association has called on the Assam authorities to act swiftly and decisively, urging a thorough investigation to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“It is imperative that measures are taken to safeguard all religious institutions and uphold the constitutional right to freedom of religion,” the statement emphasized.

It is significant that tension prevailed in the area on January 15 when some miscreants set a 75-year-old Catholic Church on fire. Local residents expressed their dismay, emphasizing the secular fabric of the nation. "We are living in a secular country and such acts of violence are unacceptable. The authorities must ensure a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to justice," local residents said.

The Udalguri police have launched an intensive investigation to identify those responsible, with a focus on preventing any communal fallout from the incident.

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro has also condemned the attack, instructing the district administration to conduct a detailed probe and ensure strict action against the perpetrators. Additionally, BTR Executive Members Ranjit Basumatary and Dhanjay Basumatary visited the site, urging communities to uphold peace and communal harmony.

Amid the growing number of incidents of religious conversions in different parts of the state, Christian missionaries and several educational institutions being run by missionaries are at the receiving end of the radical groups of the Hindu organisations in the state.

Police recently arrested a church leader Pranjal Bhuyan under the recently enacted Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Act in Golaghat district. In 2022, authorities arrested Ranjan Chutian from Moran in the Dibrugarh district for converting people to Christianity by establishing a “Naam Ghar” (a temple in Assamese culture).