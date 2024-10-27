Case against Ansari over remarks on Sita Soren

Ranchi: An FIR had been filed against Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari for allegedly making derogatory remarks about BJP leader Sita Soren in Jamtara district, as confirmed by Neha Arora, the Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand. Arora stated that a case of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation has been registered, and strict advisories have been issued to all political parties regarding such conduct.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi condemned Ansari's comments, claiming they reflect the Congress party's mindset. "This exposes the mentality of the Congress party, which is anti-women and anti-youth," she asserted, questioning whether Rahul Gandhi would revoke the candidacies of individuals who express such views.

In response, Sita Soren expressed confusion over Ansari's audacity to make such statements, stating, "I am unable to understand where he gets the courage to make such statements... The entire tribal population is angry." She added that the BJP has informed the Election Commission about Ansari's remarks and vowed not to forgive him.

BJP leader Ragini Singh further criticised the Congress party, stating that insulting women is part of their policy, while the BJP's stance is to respect all women, regardless of their political affiliation. Ansari had described Sita Soren as "rejected" and a "borrowed player," igniting controversy ahead of the upcoming elections.







