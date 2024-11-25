Car Falls Off Bridge in UP, 3 Dead After Following Google Maps

A tragic accident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, claimed three lives on Sunday when a car plunged off an unfinished bridge, reportedly guided there by Google Maps. The incident occurred near the Katri village area while the victims were traveling to a temple.

The car fell into a deep trench at the incomplete bridge, which lacked adequate barricades or warning signs to alert drivers. Locals reported that several accidents have occurred at this site due to the absence of proper safety measures.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the bridge's condition and the role of navigation tools in the incident. The families of the deceased have called for stricter regulations to prevent similar tragedies.

This case underscores concerns about the risks of over-relying on navigation apps without verifying local road conditions​.