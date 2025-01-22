Car falls from first-floor parking in Pune's Viman Nagar

A shocking incident in Viman Nagar on Sunday morning left residents of the Shubh Gateway Apartment complex stunned when a car fell from the first-floor parking lot. The dramatic event was captured on CCTV, with footage showing the vehicle sliding backward and plunging to the ground after a section of the parking structure gave way.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m., causing panic among residents who heard a loud crash. Eyewitnesses reported that the car, which was parked in a designated space on the first floor, began moving unexpectedly before the structure collapsed, leading to the fall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the car owner was not inside the vehicle at the time.

Emergency services were called to the scene immediately, and local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary assessments suggest that the parking structure might have weakened due to poor construction quality or inadequate maintenance. Officials from the municipal corporation and a team of structural engineers have been tasked with examining the site to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

"This is a serious matter that raises concerns about the safety standards of parking facilities in residential complexes," said a spokesperson for the municipal corporation. "We will ensure a thorough investigation and take necessary action against those responsible."

The incident has left residents worried about the structural integrity of the apartment building. Many have voiced their concerns about the quality of construction and demanded immediate safety inspections of the entire complex. Some residents also pointed out visible cracks in other parts of the parking lot, indicating potential risks for further structural failures.

"This could have been a tragedy if anyone had been near the parking area when the collapse happened," said one resident. "We need accountability and assurance that our homes are safe."

The Shubh Gateway Apartment management has issued a statement expressing regret over the incident and has assured residents of full cooperation with the investigation. They have also pledged to carry out urgent repairs and a comprehensive structural audit of the building.

The viral CCTV footage of the incident has sparked widespread discussions on social media, with many users criticizing the lack of oversight in construction and maintenance of residential buildings. The incident serves as a wake-up call for stricter enforcement of safety regulations to prevent such accidents in the future.