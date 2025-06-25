Canadian PM Carney Vows Firm Anti-Terror Stance, Honours Air India Bombing Victims

New Delhi: In a clear message aimed at pro-Khalistan elements in his country, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (IST) paid tributes pledged that the “new government” unequivocally stood against terrorism. He was paying tribute to the memory of victims of the Air India Kanishka aircraft bombing in 1985 that was carried out by Canadian pro-Khalistan terrorists 40 years ago, killing all 329 people on board.

“Forty years ago, innocent civilians, including 268 Canadians, were killed in the bombing of Air India Flight 182. This terrorist attack remains the deadliest attack in our country’s history – one we must never forget. As we mark the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, we remember the victims of the Air India bombing and all others who have lost their lives to terrorism," the Canadian Prime Minister said in his statement.

He added, “Canada will continue to work with our allies and partners, at home and around the world, to better detect, prevent, and respond to the threat of terrorism and violent extremism. Canada’s new government unequivocally stands against terrorism, and we will deliver on our mandate of change to keep communities safe.”

On social media platform X, Carney wrote: “Today, we mourn the 268 Canadian victims of the Air India bombing and all who have been killed in acts of terrorism—a somber reminder of our commitment to fight violent extremism and keep Canadans safe.”

The reference to the phrase “new government” was key as it is widely acknowledged that pro-Khalistan extremists in Canada held a powerful sway over the government of Carney’s predecessor Justin Trudeau who led his country for nearly a decade till March this year. Ties between India and Canada had hit rock-bottom especially in the last one and a half years of Trudeau’s government.

Just last week, Carney had held deliberations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the outreach session of the G7 Summit hosted by Canada, on rebuilding ties between the two nations and tackling both terrorism and transnational crime. Carney had infuriated the pro-Khalistan extremists for inviting PM Modi as a special invitee to the Summit.

These extremists had derisively referred to Carney as “more of a businessman than Canadian PM”. But Carney’s views augur well for India-Canada ties. The 40th anniversary of the bombing comes even as pro-Khalistan extremists in Canada have once again hit the headlines through their threats and intimidation against Indian diplomats as well as the Indian community in Canada. India has been demanding a crackdown by the Canadian Government on the activities of these extremists.

It may be noted that on Monday, a seven-member Indian delegation led by petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid tributes on Monday at County Cork in Ireland to the memory of the victims of the Kanishka bombing. Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Canadian minister of public safety Gary Anandasangaree attended the service.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had also posted on X, “On the 40th anniversary of Air India 182 ‘Kanishka’ bombing, we honour the memory of the 329 lives lost in one of the worst acts of terrorism. A stark reminder of why the world must show zero tolerance towards terrorism and violent extremism.”