Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has alleged that Canada “wants to teach India a lesson” and is engaging in “global propaganda” to portray India as a threat to the Western-dominated world order. Sachdev claimed that Canadian intelligence should be scrutinized, emphasizing ongoing inquiries into foreign influences and potential intelligence failures. He suggested that foreign powers may have influenced Canada’s intelligence operations, adding, “It seems like Canada is pushing back at India to show America and England that India is becoming a threat.”









The Canadian government, led by Justin Trudeau, has designated India as a "cyber adversary," placing it alongside countries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea in the National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026. India strongly condemned this move, viewing it as an attempt to tarnish its international reputation. The report also references pro-India hacktivist groups allegedly attacking Canadian websites after accusations were made against India regarding the killing of a Canadian citizen.



