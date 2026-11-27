Kolkata: Dealing a major blow to the rebel Trinamul Congress MLAs, the Calcutta High Court on Friday removed their chief, Ritabrata Banerjee, as the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, five months after his controversial appointment following a coup in former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's party with the tacit support of BJP.

The HC also nullified the appointment of Mr Banerjee's deputy, Akhruzzaman, as the opposition chief whip in the House. Justice Krishna Rao of the HC, who passed the order, earlier reserved his judgement on November 21 after hearing all sides. Reading out his verdict in the afternoon, he held Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose’s appointment of Mr Banerjee as the LoP on June 3 ‘unsustainable’.

The judge then directed Mr Bose to reconsider the appointment and take his decision in the next 10 days. With the HC ruling, the two key posts in the opposition bench now fall vacant ahead of the winter session of the House, which starts from December 4. The unprecedented development came after the Supreme Court directed the HC to expedite the disposal of the matter.

An HC division bench, which earlier allowed Mr Banerjee to continue as an ‘interim’ LoP, later sent it to the single bench for hearing. Mr Banerjee, however, refused to see the loss of his position as a setback. “Why will it be a setback for us? On June 3, our party was still the All India Trinamul Congress which later became Democratic Trinamul Congress and Mamata All India Trinamul Congress.”

He added, “Whenever the Assembly Speaker invites us again to prove our strength as the main opposition party, we will reach him with the majority support.” Ballygunge MLA and a loyalist of Ms Banerjee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who had challenged Mr Banerjee's appointment at the HC after his nomination was rejected, said, “I never saw a House without the LoP in 65 years of my political life.”

He added, “The LoP nominee was decided at Ms Banerjee's residence. They (read: rebel MLAs) were also present then and there. It is now clear whatever happened was designed by the ruling party.” On the other hand, CM Suvendu Adhikari sarcastically said, “Two TMCs exist now. As far as I know, Democratic Trinamul Congress has more MLAs than the other. The Assembly Speaker now should appoint the LoP from the side which has a bigger number of opposition MLAs.”