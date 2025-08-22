Calcutta HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To TMC MLA, Aides

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a three-time Trinamul Congress MLA and his two aides, who are also councillors at Kolkata Municipal Corporation, for their alleged role in the murder of a BJP worker, Abhijit Sarkar, at Narkeldanga in the city within hours of announcement of Assembly Election results in 2021.

The three accused are Beliaghata legislator Paresh Pal and KMC councillors Swapan Samaddar of ward no 56 and also a Member, Mayor-in-Council and his niece Papiya Ghosh of ward no 30. They had moved the HC for relief after they were chargesheeted by the CBI as accused and were also summoned in the case.

On Thursday, Justice Joy Sengupta of the HC ordered the anticipatory bail to the trio against a personal bond of ₹1 lakh for each. He however set several conditions for them. They can not visit Shitalatala Lane in Narkeldanga where the victim's family stays, they have to co-operate in the probe and they can not influence witnesses, according to the judge.

Besides, the accused can not leave the country without the court's permission and they have to be present during the trial in the case at the lower court. The HC observed that the CBI chargesheet against the trio was a supplementary which also came four years after the murder.