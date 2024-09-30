Cal HC orders interim bail to man in custody for over 11 years on charge of killing stepdaughters

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has granted interim bail to a man, in custody for more than 11 years on the charge of killing his two minor stepdaughters, for delay in completion of trial.



The bodies of the two girls, aged 9 and 15, were found near Dhakuria and Park Circus railway stations in the city, situated about five km apart, in January, 2012 on two consecutive days. A case was started at Lake police station and the Kolkata Police arrested Ishtiaq Ahamad in 2013 on the charge of murdering the two girls. He has been in custody since then.

He was the stepfather of the two girls from his wife's previous marriage. The wife worked in another state and the two girls resided with Ahamad here. Moving the high court, Ahamad's counsel prayed for his bail on account of delay in trial, stating that he has been in custody for more than 11 years.

The state government's counsel had on May 7 submitted before the court that the remaining prosecution witnesses will be examined within one month. Noting that two prosecution witnesses still remain to be examined and that the petitioner has been in custody for more than 11 years and 7 months, a division bench presided by Justice Arijit Banerjee on September 24 said that it was not sure when the trial will actually conclude.

"Purely on the ground of inordinate and unexplained delay in progress of trial, we enlarge the petitioner on interim bail," the bench, also comprising Justice Apurba Sinha Ray, ordered. The bench directed that Istiaque Ahamad alias Istiaque Sk be released on interim bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000, with two sureties of like amount each, one of whom must be local.

The court also directed that he will not leave the jurisdiction of the Lake police station in Kolkata and report to the officer-in-charge of the police station twice in a week until further orders. It further directed Ahamad to appear before the trial court on every date of hearing until further orders and not intimidate the witnesses and/or tamper with evidence in any manner whatsoever. Directing that the interim bail will continue till the end of November 2024 or until further order, whichever is earlier, the bench said that the matter will appear for hearing again on November 20.