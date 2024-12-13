CAG Reports, Key Bills Presented in Karnataka Assembly

Belagavi: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed the presentation of reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and 11 key bills by various ministers.

Among the bills introduced were the Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Karnataka Protection of Depositors' Interest in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Karnataka Tourism Ropeways Bill, 2024.

Other notable bills included the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Basavanabagewadi Development Authority Bill, 2024, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Karnataka Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Chanakya University (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Karnataka Groundwater (Development and Management Regulation and Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

These bills were presented by Ministers G. Parameshwara, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, Santosh Lad, and Dr. M.C. Sudhakar.