Cadre First: MP Ministers Told To Leave Mantralaya for Party Office

Bhopal: The BJP leadership in Madhya Pradesh has asked the ministers in the Mohan Yadav government to visit state party headquarters to address the grievances of the BJP workers.

The party has decided to open a two-hour grievance cell in the party office here for the workers each day from Monday to Friday, during which a minister will be deployed to record their issues and solve them, a senior BJP functionary said here on Friday.

State party president Hemant Khandelwal, who is also the sitting MLA, on Friday released a ‘duty roster’ for the ministers in Mohan Yadav's government, assigning each of them the date when they are required to visit the party office to meet the workers to listen to their grievances.

The duty roster for the ministers for the month of February has been released for this purpose.

The two-hour grievance cell for the workers will commence in the state party headquarters here from February two.

The move comes amid growing dissatisfaction among the party workers and leaders who complained to the party leadership that the ministers have remained inaccessible denying them to take issues of local people to them for redressal.

The matter was brought to the notice of the Central leadership of the party also, sources said.

Sources said that the state BJP brass recently held discussions with chief minister Mohan Yadav in this regard, leading to the decision that at least one minister will visit the state party headquarters each day for five days in a week to listen to the grievances of the party workers and take measures to solve them.