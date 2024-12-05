Cable Theft Disrupts Delhi Metro's Blue Line Services

New Delhi: Commuters on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line faced significant delays on Thursday morning due to a case of cable theft that disrupted train operations. The incident occurred between the Dwarka and Noida/Vaishali sections, affecting thousands of passengers during peak hours.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials confirmed that the theft involved critical signaling and power cables, leading to technical issues that slowed down train movement. Services on the Blue Line, one of the busiest corridors of the metro network, were delayed by 20-30 minutes at several stations, causing overcrowding on platforms.

Passengers expressed frustration over the delays, with many complaining about missed appointments and extended travel times. "It’s extremely inconvenient. The trains were running late, and the platforms were packed. The authorities need to improve security," said Sunita Sharma, a daily commuter.

The DMRC issued an official statement acknowledging the inconvenience caused and assured passengers that efforts were underway to restore normalcy. "Our maintenance teams are working on fixing the damage caused by the theft. Additional measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future," the statement read.

Police have launched an investigation into the theft and are working to identify the culprits. Initial reports suggest that the stolen cables were cut during the early hours of the morning when metro operations were minimal. Authorities are also exploring ways to enhance security along metro tracks and depots to prevent future incidents.

This is not the first time cable theft has disrupted metro services. Similar incidents have been reported in the past, prompting calls for stricter surveillance and better security infrastructure. With the metro being a lifeline for Delhi’s commuters, such disruptions highlight the urgent need for proactive measures to safeguard the network's operations.