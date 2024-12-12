Cabinet Nod for Rs 20,000 Cr Deals for Forces

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Thursday signed a Rs 13,500 crore deal with state owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft in a major boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), meanwhile, on Thursday had given clearance to two major deals worth around Rs 20,000 crore including 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets for the Indian Air Force and 100 K-9 Vajra Self-propelled howitzers for the Indian Army.

These fighter aircraft will replace the Sukhois that have been lost in crashes over the years.

The aircraft would have an indigenous content of 62.6 per cent, enhanced due to indigenisation of many components to be manufactured by Indian defence industry.

These aircraft would be manufactured at Nasik division of HAL. The supply of these aircraft would enhance the operational capability of Indian Air Force and strengthen defence preparedness of the country.

Last year in September, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh had approved the proposal for the procurement of Russian origin 12 Su-30MKIs fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) which would be manufactured in the country by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The order for 100 K-9 self-propelled howitzers to be made by Larsen and Toubro at Hazira in Gujarat would be a repeat order as already 100 of them have been inducted into the Army.

L&T has increased the indigenous content in the howitzers. The two projects for the public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limiter and the L&T are expected to strengthen the small and medium enterprises firms in their supply chains.