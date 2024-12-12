Cabinet Clears Bills for One Nation, One Election Proposal

The Union Cabinet has approved bills to implement the One Nation, One Election proposal, aiming for simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and, eventually, municipal bodies. The bills, which propose amendments to at least five Articles of the Indian Constitution, are expected to be introduced during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, sources confirmed on Thursday.

The amendments include changes to Article 82, which governs the allocation of Lok Sabha seats and state constituencies after each national census. Another amendment will focus on synchronizing the tenures of the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. Additionally, a second bill will address changes related to the duration and dissolution of the Lok Sabha and legislative Assemblies of states and union territories. Notably, local body elections, if aligned with Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, will require ratification by at least 50% of the states, as it concerns state-specific matters.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who leads the panel tasked with implementing this reform, emphasized that the move was not aimed at benefiting any political party but at advancing the nation. He projected a potential 1-1.5% boost in GDP, citing positive economic forecasts. Kovind urged the government and states to build consensus on the issue.

The 'one nation, one election' push, which had earlier received backing from the Kovind panel, aims to streamline elections, reduce electoral costs, and enhance governance. Advocates argue that synchronizing elections will prevent policy paralysis, improve business stability, and optimize scarce resources. The panel's report, which included input from key political and judicial figures, noted broad support for the proposal among 32 political parties and prominent jurists.